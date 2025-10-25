Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 915 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF $VLUE

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 52.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 190,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 47.2% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 21.5%

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $129.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $91.80 and a 52 week high of $116.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.