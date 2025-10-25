Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 1,388 Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Carlyle Group by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Carlyle Group by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 247.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 83.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $13,013,383.38. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 753,255 shares in the company, valued at $48,381,568.65. This trade represents a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.6%

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day moving average is $53.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.00. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $69.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

