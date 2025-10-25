Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, ATB Capital Analyst Says

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Enerflex from C$17.75 to C$18.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Enerflex from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.53.

Get Enerflex alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EFX

Enerflex Stock Performance

About Enerflex

Enerflex stock opened at C$17.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.37. Enerflex has a one year low of C$8.74 and a one year high of C$17.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.19.

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd engineers, designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for equipment, systems, and turnkey facilities used to process and move natural gas from the wellhead to the pipeline. The company’s focus is gas compression, where it offers a range of applications and gas inlet streams, from low-horsepower/low-pressure applications such as a coal seam gas and solution gas vapor recovery units to high-horsepower, centralized field, or processing plant compression.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.