iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF $EEMV Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEMV. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 262.2% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $508,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EEMV opened at $65.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

