Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 214 Shares of Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 42.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 88,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 32.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 5.3% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Stephens upgraded Paychex to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Paychex from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $139.87.

Paychex Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $124.60 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.02 and a 1-year high of $161.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.08%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

