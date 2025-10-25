First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 5,602 Shares of Sanmina Corporation $SANM

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 878,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,951,000 after purchasing an additional 162,465 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sanmina by 8.5% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 814,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,063,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Sanmina by 4.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 749,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,296,000 after buying an additional 33,865 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the first quarter valued at $50,510,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,430,000 after buying an additional 33,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $133.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. Sanmina Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $160.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.12.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.620 EPS. Analysts predict that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SANM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

