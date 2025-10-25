5,725 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,665,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,337,000 after buying an additional 438,575 shares during the period. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd now owns 604,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 378,826 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 68.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 862,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,167,000 after acquiring an additional 349,024 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 42.6% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,157,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,696,000 after purchasing an additional 345,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 152.3% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 379,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 229,196 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,581 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $7,478,979.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 112,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,125,351.36. The trade was a 33.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 13,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $1,893,451.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 144,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,284,798.80. This represents a 8.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 301,060 shares of company stock valued at $40,994,733. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF stock opened at $122.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.26, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.44. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $150.99.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $353.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $134.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.73.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

