Berenberg Bank Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $165.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $122.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LRCX. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lam Research from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lam Research from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.21.

Lam Research stock opened at $151.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $191.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. Lam Research has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $153.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.23 and a 200 day moving average of $99.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,870,428.30. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

