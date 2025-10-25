DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Moderna worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $28,350,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $28,308,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 5,590.0% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 902,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,584,000 after buying an additional 886,567 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 17.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,883,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,801,000 after buying an additional 877,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $21,066,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $26.74 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.01.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.99) by $0.86. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 94.31%.The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Moderna from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moderna from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

