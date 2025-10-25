Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys Shares of 14,467 Fidelity Value Factor ETF $FVAL

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.10% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7%

FVAL opened at $70.13 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

