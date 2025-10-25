Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 111.8% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 511.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $683.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $671.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $697.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

