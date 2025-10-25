Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 473 Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF $PSI

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 79,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $75.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.26. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.37 million, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.39.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

