GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $5.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.80.

GDRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of GoodRx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 23,771 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $95,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth $49,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth $50,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in GoodRx by 202.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.72 million. GoodRx had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.86%. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

