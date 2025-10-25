Brookstone Capital Management Sells 276 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,842.16. This represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $489.92.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $414.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $436.64 and a 200-day moving average of $456.50. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1 year low of $397.12 and a 1 year high of $500.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 12.16%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

