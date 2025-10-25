ATB Capital Has Lowered Expectations for ACT Energy Technologies (TSE:ACX) Stock Price

ACT Energy Technologies (TSE:ACX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James Financial raised ACT Energy Technologies to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.75.

ACX opened at C$5.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.89. ACT Energy Technologies has a one year low of C$4.23 and a one year high of C$6.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$184.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.25.

ACT Energy Technologies Ltd. is based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. We operate in Canada and in the United States as Altitude Energy Partners, and in the U.S. under Discovery Downhole Services and Rime Downhole Technologies.

