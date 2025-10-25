Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 18,312 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.14 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.83. The company has a market capitalization of $135.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

