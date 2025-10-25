Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.85 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in United Rentals by 98.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,093,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,488,000 after purchasing an additional 541,579 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,069,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in United Rentals by 28.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,561,000 after buying an additional 190,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,406,000 after buying an additional 120,449 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $888.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $900.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $963.29.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $914.17 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $1,021.47. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $956.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $810.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.80 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

