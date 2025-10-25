Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 188.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ SMH opened at $351.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.49. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $170.11 and a 12-month high of $352.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.