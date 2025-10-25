TD Securities Increases Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$20.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank cut Mullen Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Acumen Capital cut their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.25 to C$17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut Mullen Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.22.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$14.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.76. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$11.81 and a 12 month high of C$16.06.

Mullen Group is one of North America’s largest logistics providers with a network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics & specialized hauling transportation.

