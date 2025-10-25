FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $33,000 in Lennar Corporation $LEN

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplina Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 179.8% during the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 139.9% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $43,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 34.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LEN. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lennar from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial lowered Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $127.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.37. Lennar Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.42 and a 1 year high of $180.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. Lennar had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 7.72%.The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

