Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Director Paul Walsh, Jr. Sells 500 Shares

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) Director Paul Walsh, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $33,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,840.96. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Semtech Stock Down 1.3%
NASDAQ SMTC opened at $67.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Semtech Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $79.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 33.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter worth about $64,000.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
