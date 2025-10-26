CNB Bank Makes New $79,000 Investment in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 70,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1%
NASDAQ VYMI opened at $85.59 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $86.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Tractor Supply Stock Looks Like a Buy-and-Hold Winner
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Stocks Well Below 52-Week Highs Poised for a Q4 Rebound
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Big Banks Are Setting the Tone as Earnings Season Kicks Off
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.