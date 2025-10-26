CNB Bank Makes New $79,000 Investment in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 70,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $85.59 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $86.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7001 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

