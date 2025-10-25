Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $2.68 Million in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF $PPLT

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2,060.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of PPLT opened at $146.26 on Friday. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $82.35 and a 1-year high of $157.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.11 and a 200 day moving average of $117.42.

About abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

