Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.4% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 84.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.3% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.7% during the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on APO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $154.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.57.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $125.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.58 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.95.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6,550,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.25%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total transaction of $2,249,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 332,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,234,418.89. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $122,637,450.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,619,780. The trade was a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 935,000 shares of company stock worth $125,543,790. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

