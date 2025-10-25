Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,126 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF $GCOW

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GCOW. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,698,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 19.0%

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $39.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

