Bleakley Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,660,000 after purchasing an additional 28,552 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 274,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

SCHV stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $29.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

