Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,254,761,000 after buying an additional 2,064,842 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,543,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 492,425 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,382 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,561,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,304 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $92.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.20.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

