Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,719.94. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,176.14. The trade was a 15.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 17.6%

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $160.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.29 and its 200-day moving average is $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1 year low of $151.95 and a 1 year high of $359.97. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($2.13). The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 1.98%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.01 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

