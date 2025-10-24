Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Position in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amcor by 6.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 604,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 36,772 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Amcor by 41.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 781,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 230,867 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AMCR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.84.

Amcor Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. Amcor PLC has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $11.24.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In related news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

