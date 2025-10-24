Capital One Financial Weighs in on Targa Resources FY2025 Earnings

Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Capital One Financial issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a report released on Wednesday, October 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $8.39 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.50.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $156.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.49 and a 200 day moving average of $165.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $144.14 and a 12 month high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.92. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%.The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Targa Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

