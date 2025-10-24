Conagra Brands $CAG Holdings Lifted by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 842,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,459,000 after purchasing an additional 89,445 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 151,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $29.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 7.42%.The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

