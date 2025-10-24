Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $154.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.35. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $107.43 and a 1 year high of $157.19.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0828 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

