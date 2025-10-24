Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,736,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,815,000 after acquiring an additional 999,797 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,243,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,464,000 after buying an additional 38,503 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 196.2% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,542,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,937,000 after buying an additional 2,346,592 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 44.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,917,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,659,000 after buying an additional 894,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,617,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,424,000 after buying an additional 98,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.34 and a 1 year high of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.58. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%.The business had revenue of $999.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

