Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) vs. SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Head-To-Head Review

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) and SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of SoundThinking shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of SoundThinking shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Lakeland Industries has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoundThinking has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Industries 1 0 3 1 2.80 SoundThinking 1 1 5 0 2.57

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lakeland Industries and SoundThinking, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lakeland Industries presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.44%. SoundThinking has a consensus price target of $20.80, suggesting a potential upside of 88.07%. Given SoundThinking’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SoundThinking is more favorable than Lakeland Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Industries and SoundThinking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries -11.22% -3.07% -2.01% SoundThinking -9.74% -13.76% -7.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lakeland Industries and SoundThinking”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries $191.63 million 0.82 -$18.08 million ($2.74) -5.99 SoundThinking $102.03 million 1.39 -$9.18 million ($0.79) -14.00

SoundThinking has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lakeland Industries. SoundThinking is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SoundThinking beats Lakeland Industries on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Industries

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks. The company provides durable woven garments, including electrostatic dissipative apparel used in electronics clean rooms; flame resistant meta aramid, para aramid, and FR cotton coveralls/pants/jackets used in petrochemical, refining operations, and electrical utilities; FR fabrics; and cotton and polycotton coveralls, lab coats, pants, and shirts. In addition, it provides high visibility clothing comprising reflective apparel, including vests, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, raingear, jumpsuits, hats, and gloves; and gloves and sleeves that are used in the automotive, glass, and metal fabrication industries. The company sells its products to a network of safety and industrial supply distributors through in-house sales teams, customer service group, and independent sales representatives. It serves end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry; and federal, state, and local governmental agencies and departments. Lakeland Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

About SoundThinking

(Get Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc., a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes. It offers ShotSpotter, an acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer, a law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder, an investigation management system; and ResourceRouter, a software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. The company was formerly known as ShotSpotter, Inc. and changed its name to SoundThinking, Inc. in April 2023. SoundThinking, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

