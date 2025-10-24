Comparing Yunhong Green CTI (YHGJ) and Its Peers

Yunhong Green CTI (NASDAQ:YHGJ – Get Free Report) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “CONS PD – MISC STPL” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Yunhong Green CTI to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Yunhong Green CTI has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yunhong Green CTI’s peers have a beta of 0.67, indicating that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Yunhong Green CTI alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yunhong Green CTI and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yunhong Green CTI $17.95 million -$1.50 million -10.52 Yunhong Green CTI Competitors $13.76 billion $1.23 billion 7.82

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Yunhong Green CTI’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Yunhong Green CTI. Yunhong Green CTI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

2.1% of Yunhong Green CTI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are held by institutional investors. 44.8% of Yunhong Green CTI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yunhong Green CTI and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunhong Green CTI -5.86% -11.99% -4.75% Yunhong Green CTI Competitors -5.97% -33.91% -2.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Yunhong Green CTI and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunhong Green CTI 1 0 0 0 1.00 Yunhong Green CTI Competitors 724 3015 3077 101 2.37

As a group, “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies have a potential upside of 24.57%. Given Yunhong Green CTI’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yunhong Green CTI has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Yunhong Green CTI peers beat Yunhong Green CTI on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Yunhong Green CTI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items. The company also offers packaging films and custom film products for food, and other commercial and packaging applications; and container products, as well as assembles and sells Candy Blossom product line. It primarily serves various retail outlets, including general merchandise stores, discount and drugstore chains, grocery chains, card and gift shops, party goods stores, and florists and balloon decorators. The company sells its products directly, as well as through a network of distributors and wholesalers, retail chains, and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Yunhong CTI Ltd. and changed its name to Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. in August 2023. Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong Green CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong Green CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.