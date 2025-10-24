Whittier Trust Co. Has $684,000 Holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.92.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.7%

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $421.76 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1-year low of $397.12 and a 1-year high of $500.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.61.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.19 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

