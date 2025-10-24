DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,761,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,247,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,646 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,294,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,317,000 after purchasing an additional 162,261 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,803,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,354,000 after buying an additional 806,782 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,683,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,439,000 after buying an additional 230,636 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,061,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,979,000 after buying an additional 31,631 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.79.

PEG stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.33. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

