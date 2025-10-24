D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.94.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $356.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $360.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total transaction of $1,068,180.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,903.52. This represents a 24.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total transaction of $499,494.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,178.96. This trade represents a 27.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,553 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,079. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.