Whittier Trust Co. Has $475,000 Position in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 57.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Woodward by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $427,560.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,680.16. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Up 6.6%

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $263.79 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $146.82 and a one year high of $267.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.00 and its 200 day moving average is $230.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 11.32%.The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Woodward has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.500-6.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 17.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 target price on Woodward and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Woodward from $283.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.67.

View Our Latest Report on WWD

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.