NVR, Inc. $NVR Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in NVR by 21.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 201.6% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 39.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NVR by 12.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NVR by 5.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NVR opened at $7,690.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,562.85 and a 12 month high of $9,573.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8,038.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7,588.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $107.88 by $4.45. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 14.00%.NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $130.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,366.67.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total value of $981,285.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,208.08. The trade was a 24.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total value of $4,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,800. This represents a 74.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 975 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

