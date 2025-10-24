D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,473 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 43.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 16.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 9.0% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 60,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Up 3.9%

Jabil stock opened at $206.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. Jabil, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.66 and a twelve month high of $237.14.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.93). Jabil had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.59, for a total value of $785,441.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,899,326.24. This represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.77, for a total value of $8,310,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,258,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,570,379.34. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,533 shares of company stock worth $22,336,025. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Zacks Research lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $241.00 price target on Jabil in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price target on Jabil in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.43.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

