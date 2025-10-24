Whittier Trust Co. Has $810,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 786 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $458.00 to $456.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $405.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $530.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.38.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,535,600. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $422.63 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $362.50 and a 12-month high of $519.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $398.38 and a 200-day moving average of $435.23.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($12.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

