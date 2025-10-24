FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 565 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 24,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total transaction of $3,456,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 286,117 shares in the company, valued at $39,558,536.42. This trade represents a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Parahus sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,288.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,501.28. The trade was a 33.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,643 shares of company stock worth $5,305,630 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $136.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.49.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 12.64%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TOL. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.43.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

