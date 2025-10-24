D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 118.8% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,149.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,364.08. This represents a 7.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.5%

FIS opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day moving average is $74.46. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 888.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

