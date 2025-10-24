Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.93 and last traded at $29.52, with a volume of 280001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAZE shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Maze Therapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Maze Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maze Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Maze Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 20,744 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $464,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Maze Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Maze Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Maze Therapeutics by 387.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Maze Therapeutics by 452.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period.

About Maze Therapeutics

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

