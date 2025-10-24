Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys 243 Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 81.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39. Alliant Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $74.00 price objective on Alliant Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Barclays set a $65.00 price objective on Alliant Energy and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

