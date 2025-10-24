KPP Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,657,000 after purchasing an additional 289,579 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,393,000 after purchasing an additional 157,444 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6,079.4% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,102,000 after purchasing an additional 61,949 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 95,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after purchasing an additional 47,626 shares during the period. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC now owns 178,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $381.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $273.60 and a fifty-two week high of $383.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $373.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.56.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

