Research Analysts Set Expectations for DYAI Q3 Earnings

Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Dyadic International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dyadic International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dyadic International’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 355.39% and a negative net margin of 134.84%.The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DYAI. Craig Hallum started coverage on Dyadic International in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

View Our Latest Report on DYAI

Dyadic International Price Performance

NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $1.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.00. Dyadic International has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyadic International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 16,146.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 50,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 882,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyadic International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.