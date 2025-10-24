Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 495.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $416.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $416.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.76. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $476.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Northcoast Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.29.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

