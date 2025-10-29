Sidoti Csr Has Optimistic Outlook of USNA FY2025 Earnings

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note issued on Thursday, October 23rd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will earn $1.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for USANA Health Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $20.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. The company has a market cap of $370.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.61. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $41.83.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter. USANA Health Sciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.150–0.150 EPS.

Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USNA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $888,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,095,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at USANA Health Sciences

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $30,787.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.